Variety 3-Pack - Dark Star, Blue Dream, Moonshine Haze

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Dive into the essence of variety with our 3-Pack, featuring 2g cartridges of Dark Star (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), and Moonshine Haze (Hybrid). This selection marries Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, and HHC in cartridges compatible with most 510 batteries. Each is third-party lab-tested, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and crafted in the USA from industrial hemp, containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC for a premium, legal vape experience across the spectrum.

• Pack Includes - (3) 2 Gram Cartridges
• Dark Star - Indica | Blue Dream - Sativa | Moonshine Haze - Hybrid
• Blend – Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, HHC
• Connects to Most 510 Batteries
• Third-Party Lab Tested  View Lab Results Here
• Compliant With the 2018 Farm Bill
• Made in the USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
Shop products
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.