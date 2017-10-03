Dive into the essence of variety with our 3-Pack, featuring 2g cartridges of Dark Star (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), and Moonshine Haze (Hybrid). This selection marries Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, and HHC in cartridges compatible with most 510 batteries. Each is third-party lab-tested, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and crafted in the USA from industrial hemp, containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC for a premium, legal vape experience across the spectrum.



• Pack Includes - (3) 2 Gram Cartridges

• Dark Star - Indica | Blue Dream - Sativa | Moonshine Haze - Hybrid

• Blend – Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, HHC

• Connects to Most 510 Batteries

• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here

• Compliant With the 2018 Farm Bill

• Made in the USA With Industrial Hemp

• Contains Less Than .3% of Delta-9 THC

