Wedding Cake: Countermeasures 2G Cart

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Wedding Cake: Countermeasures 2G Cart

About this product

Indulge in the vibrant essence of "Wedding Cake" a Hybrid-dominant delight that brings together a meticulously curated blend of Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, and HHC. This 2-gram cartridge is your passport to an elevated experience, connecting seamlessly with most 510 batteries for convenience and ease. Every puff is a testament to purity and potency, underpinned by rigorous third-party lab testing. Embrace the journey with confidence, knowing it's compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, made in the USA from industrial hemp, and contains less than .3% of Delta-9 THC. "Wedding Cake Countermeasure" is more than just a cartridge; it's a commitment to quality and satisfaction.

• Wedding Cake | Hybrid | 2 Gram Cartridge
• Blend – Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, HHC
• Connects to most 510 batteries
• Third-party lab-tested
• Compliant with the 2018 farm bill
• Made in the US with industrial hemp
• Contains less than .3% of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
Shop products
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.