White Walker: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of White Walker: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable
  • Photo of White Walker: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable

About this product

Discover Zombi's White Walker Hybrid disposable vape. A 3.5-gram tasty blend of Delta-8 Live Resin, Delta 6 THC, THC-P, and THC-A for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• White Walker | Hybrid | 3.5 Gram Cartridge
• Blend - Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-6 THC, THC-P, THC-A
• Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab Tested
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

DNA GeneticsWhite Walker Kush, also known as "White Walker" or "Whitewalker", (not to be confused with Whitewalker OG) is a hybrid cross of elite parent strains White Widow (Ingemar cut) and Skywalker. Taking after its White Widow mother, this 60/40 sativa-dominant strain comes blanketed in a snow-like layer of crystal resin. The influence of Skywalker is apparent in White Walker Kush’s heavily relaxing effects which are best reserved for a lazy evening in. Boosting both mood and appetite, White Walker Kush is a great choice for patients treating conditions like anorexia or cachexia.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
Shop products
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.