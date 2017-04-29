White Walker: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable
DNA Genetics’ White Walker Kush, also known as "White Walker" or "Whitewalker", (not to be confused with Whitewalker OG) is a hybrid cross of elite parent strains White Widow (Ingemar cut) and Skywalker. Taking after its White Widow mother, this 60/40 sativa-dominant strain comes blanketed in a snow-like layer of crystal resin. The influence of Skywalker is apparent in White Walker Kush’s heavily relaxing effects which are best reserved for a lazy evening in. Boosting both mood and appetite, White Walker Kush is a great choice for patients treating conditions like anorexia or cachexia.
