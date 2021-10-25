420 Premium Delta 8 & Delta 10 ALL GLASS 1.0 ML CARTRIDGE STRAWNANA 100% Natural True Terpenes
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Strawnana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Arthritis
12% of people say it helps with arthritis
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!