Ingredients

Contains Cannabinol “CBN” Chemical Formula: C21H26O2 which is a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that acts as a low-affinity partial agonist at both CB1 and CB2 receptors. This activity at CB1 and CB2 receptors constitutes the interaction of CBN with the endocannabinoid system. CBN was the first cannabis compound to be isolated from a cannabis extract in the late 1800s. Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol “∆8 THC” which is a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the Cannabis plant. It is an isomer of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound commonly known as THC. ∆⁸-THC is under preliminary research for its biological properties. Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol “∆9 THC” is identified as the primary active component of the cannabis plant Although the chemical formula for THC describes multiple isomers, the term THC usually refers to the Delta-9-THC isomer with chemical name-trans-Δ⁹-tetrahydrocannabinol. Delta 10 Tetrahydrocannabinol “∆10 THC” is an isomer of tetrahydrocannabinol, discovered in the 1980s. Two enantiomers have been reported in the literature, with the 9-methyl group in either the (R) or (S) conformation; of these, the (R) enantiomer appears to be the more active isomer, with about 30 to 40 percent the potency of delta-9-THC. Hexahydrocannabinol “HHC” is a hydrogenated derivative of tetrahydrocannabinol. It is a naturally occurring phytocannabinoid that has rarely been identified as a trace component in Cannabis sativa, but can also be produced synthetically by hydrogenation of cannabis extracts. THC-H was first isolated from Cannabis plant material in 2020 along with the corresponding hexyl homologue of cannabidiol, though it had been known for several decades prior to this as an isomer of the synthetic cannabinoid parahexyl and is also known as a synthetic cannabinoid under the code number JWH-124. Live resin is created by putting frozen cannabis plants through solvent extraction, which uses a chemical such as butane or propane. This strain is relatively new to the cannabis concentrate scene. Its origins go back to 2011-2013 with a small group of growers and extractors in Colorado.

Chemical Formulas:

CBN Chemical Formula: C21H26O2

DELTA 8, DELTA 9, DELTA 10 THC Chemical Formula: C21H30O2

Hexahydrocannabinol “HHC” Chemical Formula: C21H31O2

THC-H Chemical Formula: C22H32O2



