The Entourage Effect Strawberry Cough 2.3 Gram Disposable With A Free 1.3 Gram Blue Widow Cartridge
About this product
Effects: Focus, Energy
Blue Widow– Indica – Cartridge
Effects: Restful, Calming
Ingredients
Contains Cannabinol “CBN” Chemical Formula: C21H26O2 which is a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that acts as a low-affinity partial agonist at both CB1 and CB2 receptors. This activity at CB1 and CB2 receptors constitutes the interaction of CBN with the endocannabinoid system. CBN was the first cannabis compound to be isolated from a cannabis extract in the late 1800s.
Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol “∆8 THC” is a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the Cannabis plant. It is an isomer of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound commonly known as THC. ∆⁸-THC is under preliminary research for its biological properties.
Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol “∆9 THC” is identified as the primary active component of the cannabis plant Although the chemical formula for THC describes multiple isomers, the term THC usually refers to the Delta-9-THC isomer with chemical name-trans-Δ⁹-tetrahydrocannabinol.
Delta 10 Tetrahydrocannabinol “∆10 THC” is an isomer of tetrahydrocannabinol, discovered in the 1980s. Two enantiomers have been reported in the literature, with the 9-methyl group in either the (R) or (S) conformation; of these, the (R) enantiomer appears to be the more active isomer, with about 30 to 40 percent the potency of delta-9-THC.
Hexahydrocannabinol “HHC” is a hydrogenated derivative of tetrahydrocannabinol. It is a naturally occurring phytocannabinoid that has rarely been identified as a trace component in Cannabis sativa, but can also be produced synthetically by hydrogenation of cannabis extracts.
THC-H was first isolated from Cannabis plant material in 2020 along with the corresponding hexyl homologue of cannabidiol, though it had been known for several decades prior to this as an isomer of the synthetic cannabinoid parahexyl and is also known as a synthetic cannabinoid under the code number JWH-124.
Live Resin is created by putting frozen cannabis plants through solvent extraction, which uses a chemical such as butane or propane. This strain is relatively new to the cannabis concentrate scene. Its origins go back to 2011-2013 with a small group of growers and extractors in Colorado.
Formulations:
CBN Chemical Formula: C21H26O2
DELTA 8, DELTA 9, DELTA 10 THC Chemical Formula: C21H30O2
Hexahydrocannabinol “HHC” Chemical Formula: C21H31O2
THC-H Chemical Formula: C22H32O2
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
About this brand
PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME
We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.
Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.
LOW TEMPERATURES
Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.
CLEANING
Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.