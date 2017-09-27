The Entourage Effect THC-H, HHC, THC-P, THC-V, Delta-10 THC, Delta-9 THC

by The Entourage Effect.com
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing The Entourage Effect, a premium blend of 1.2 grams of THC-H, HHC, THC-P, THC-V, Delta-10 THC, Delta-9 THC, and Live Resin. This potent and well-rounded blend offers a unique and highly sought-after experience for cannabis connoisseurs. The carefully selected combination of cannabinoids and terpenes work together to produce the entourage effect, enhancing the overall effects and benefits of the product. Whether you're looking for relaxation, pain relief, or a boost of creativity, The Entourage Effect has got you covered. Experience the ultimate synergy of cannabinoids with The Entourage Effect today.

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity.  OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

The Entourage Effect.com
Since our inception, The Entourage Effect.com has established a reputable, compliant cannabinoid e-commerce website providing only the best organically grown, seed-to-sale delta 8 products in the market. We aim to provide a memorable experience when you shop on our online store, by offering quality products with top-rated customer service.

PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME

We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.

Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.

LOW TEMPERATURES

Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.

CLEANING

Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.
