The TAG Dry Ash Catcher, a non-diffusing AC due to its lack of water diffusion, is one of our most popular accessories. This Ash Catcher does exactly what it was designed to do: reduce the amount of particulate ash entering your piece during use, keeping it cleaner for longer. The bellow chamber is positioned directly beneath the bowl, forcing ash downward into the water, halting it in its tracks. The small amount of water held in the bellow chamber effectively stops most ash from escaping, resulting in a cleaner piece during multiple sessions.



Show more