  3. Tierra Terpenes
Tierra Terpenes

High Quality, Natural Terpenes

About Tierra Terpenes

Utilizing over 4 decades of flavor science and chemical formulation experience, Tierra Terpenes offers the highest quality terpene products available. The wealth of knowledge and experience enables us to create products without the scientific or cost restrains that many other companies struggle with. All of this allows us to create high quality products that consumers can trust at industry low costs! While terpenes may be a relatively new area within the cannabis industry, it is certainly not a new area to us. Having used terpenes in thousands of different flavors for use in numerous industries, we have it down to a science, literally. Our abilities allow us to offer an unlimited amount of customizeable terpene products including but not limited to: strain blends, mood blends, terpene isolates, and flavored terpenes blends.

Tinctures & sublingual

Available in

United States, Canada, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida