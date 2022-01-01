About this product
Tiki Mike's Delta-8 THC Tinctures are little bottles that pack a lot of THC! Each bottle holds 1250 mg of Delta 8, the equivalent of over 60 gummies! Our tinctures come in Lemonade and Pina Colada flavors, and are both organic and vegan with natural flavors.
We recommend starting with a single drop and enjoy the experience!
About this brand
Tiki Mike's THC
We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality hemp-based products available.
Delivering unmatched potency & purity is our mission.
