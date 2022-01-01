About this product
Tiki Mike's gummy 20-pack is a great way to enjoy the benefits and fun of Delta 8. Keep a 20-pack or two on hand, or share them with friends! Our gummies are currently available in Berry, Green Apple, Lemon, and Peach.
Each gummy contains 20 mg of our Delta 8 THC. You can start with half (10 mg) to see how it goes, and adjust as needed. Our gummies are organic and vegan, too.
Each gummy contains 20 mg of our Delta 8 THC. You can start with half (10 mg) to see how it goes, and adjust as needed. Our gummies are organic and vegan, too.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tiki Mike's THC
We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality hemp-based products available.
Delivering unmatched potency & purity is our mission.
Delivering unmatched potency & purity is our mission.