Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.



With a texture similar to luxury moisturizer, this lotion goes on light and rapidly absorbs into the skin. The airless pump bottle is perfect for easy-to-dose, on-the-go use. This lotion is water-soluble and uses the same batch terpenes for a whole plant profile while providing non-intoxicating relief. Simply apply a small dab of lotion to the affected area and gently massage until the formula is absorbed into the skin.

