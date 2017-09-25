Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.



Tikun tinctures are made from CO2 extracted cannabis distillate and the same strain and batch cannabis-derived terpenes. An avocado oil base provides a light and clean sublingual experience, while orange peel extract rounds out the terpene flavor of full-spectrum distillate. A gentle, multi-step extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile for both great flavor and therapeutic benefit.

