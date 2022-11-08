Mini Mac 1 will keep you in check, whether you need energy, a pat on the back, or some motivation you can count on Mini to be there for you. It's smooth, creamy with funky aromas you can depend on at any time of the day, through any trek.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.