Like a pack of PB cups, this strain will keep you wanting more. PBB will keep things active and entertaining, sparking creativity along the journey and keeping the stories flowing. With the body buzz to accompany the ride!



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.