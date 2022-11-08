Keep the giggles flowing with this Hybrid. Strong in effects and sweet in flavor with hints of citrus and the taste of lemonade. Not only is it uplifting but also provides mental clarity helping you stay functional or unwind after a long day.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.