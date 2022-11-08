About this product
Get a taste of this rainbow, known to be sweet but balanced with citrusy and tropical aromas. Rainbow Sherbet provides a high that calms the soul, and encourages care-free behavior, with a case of the giggles and nothing but pure bliss! Perfect for any occasion.
Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk
State License(s)
#C12-0000295-LIC