Wappa is as dank as it gets! Aromas of citrus and strong hints of pine and diesel upon exhale. This strain provides a pleasant high and relief for pain. It is the perfect choice for someone who is looking for both a body and head high, without the feeling of sedation.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.