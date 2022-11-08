Keep it calm and cool (literally) Grape Soda Pie is a minty but sour and (ultimately) sweet strain. It's a cross between Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper, a true purp classic with the terpiest aroma. This Indica dominant strain will take you to a land of euphoria, sit back and embrace the ride.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.