A treat like Ice Cream Cake once a day will keep the doc away! When traveling far and high requires a break, this will take us there. Highly recommended for its calming effects, pain relief and creamy, sweet flavors.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.