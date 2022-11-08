The OG of OG's, Knights Templar is favored for its true Indica effects. Strong on the nose with the smell of Lemon Gas, the taste on the exhale is pungent with a diesel finish, which is what an OG strain is most known and loved for. Recommended for nighttime use and is mostly known for helping achieve deep sleep. Curing insomnia, while also helping relieve pain and anxiety.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.