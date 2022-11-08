Legend OG is a variant of OG Kush, and it's everything you can expect from a true OG. Citrusy, Earthy, and pungent, these strain effects are true to their type, keeping you relaxed, hungry, and sometimes sleepy. This strain is known for being great for those who suffer from pain, insomnia, and appetite loss or just wanting to enjoy a good night's rest.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.