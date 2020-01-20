Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Indica London Pound Cake



Hop across the pond with this Sunset Sherbet crossed with a proprietary Indica. London Pound Cake offers dense vanilla and butter, dark berry and grape flavor flecked with crisp lemon rind. Like it's filling namesake, this timeless classic will leave you floating, calm and blissed out with a nice relaxed head and tingly body.



Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.



Time Machine Flower is…

- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis

- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems

- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site

- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor

- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand

- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality

