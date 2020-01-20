Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Indica London Pound Cake
by Time Machine
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Indica London Pound Cake
Hop across the pond with this Sunset Sherbet crossed with a proprietary Indica. London Pound Cake offers dense vanilla and butter, dark berry and grape flavor flecked with crisp lemon rind. Like it's filling namesake, this timeless classic will leave you floating, calm and blissed out with a nice relaxed head and tingly body.
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
About this strain
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
London Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Time Machine
