The best of both worlds; a cross of Sherbert and Gelato (A West Coast favorite) known for its citrusy tart, fruity and gas aromas. With effects that will keep you at ease and looking forward to your next meal, eventually travelers get hungry.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.