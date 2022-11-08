Living up to its name, the sweet and tropical strain tastes similar to mango fruit but also has a strong piney, kush flavor creating a nice balance between fruity and gassy. Chemango’s effects will help keep the conversation going and have you crackin’ jokes all day long.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.