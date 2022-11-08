Keep the giggles flowing with this Hybrid. Strong in effects and sweet in flavor with hints of citrus and the taste of lemonade. Not only is it uplifting but also provides mental clarity helping you stay functional or unwind after a long day.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.