Get a taste of this rainbow, known to be sweet but balanced with citrusy and tropical aromas. Rainbow Sherbet provides a high that calms the soul, and encourages care-free behavior, with a case of the giggles and nothing but pure bliss! Perfect for any occasion.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.