Keep it mellow with this one! This strain will provide a nice balanced buzz while keeping your skills to socialize, share a case of the giggles or just enjoy its euphoric effects which are known to be long-lasting. Perfect for when you need to uplift your mood!



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.