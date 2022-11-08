Wappa is as dank as it gets! Aromas of citrus and strong hints of pine and diesel upon exhale. This strain provides a pleasant high and relief for pain. It is the perfect choice for someone who is looking for both a body and head high, without the feeling of sedation.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.