Living up to its name, the sweet and tropical strain tastes similar to mango fruit but also has a strong piney, kush flavor creating a nice balance between fruity and gassy. Chemango’s effects will help keep the conversation going and have you crackin’ jokes all day long.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.