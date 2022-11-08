Keep it calm and cool (literally) Grape Soda Pie is a minty but sour and (ultimately) sweet strain. It's a cross between Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper, a true purp classic with the terpiest aroma. This Indica dominant strain will take you to a land of euphoria, sit back and embrace the ride.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.