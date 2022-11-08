About this product
Keep it calm and cool (literally) Grape Soda Pie is a minty but sour and (ultimately) sweet strain. It's a cross between Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper, a true purp classic with the terpiest aroma. This Indica dominant strain will take you to a land of euphoria, sit back and embrace the ride.
Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk
State License(s)
#C12-0000295-LIC