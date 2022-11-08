Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.



Time Machine Flower is…

100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis

100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems

Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site

Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor

The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand

Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality



Available in:

Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)

Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk