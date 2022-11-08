The OG of OG's, Knights Templar is favored for its true Indica effects. Strong on the nose with the smell of Lemon Gas, the taste on the exhale is pungent with a diesel finish, which is what an OG strain is most known and loved for. Recommended for nighttime use and is mostly known for helping achieve deep sleep. Curing insomnia, while also helping relieve pain and anxiety.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.