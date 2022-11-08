Legend OG is a variant of OG Kush, and it's everything you can expect from a true OG. Citrusy, Earthy, and pungent, these strain effects are true to their type, keeping you relaxed, hungry, and sometimes sleepy. This strain is known for being great for those who suffer from pain, insomnia, and appetite loss or just wanting to enjoy a good night's rest.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.