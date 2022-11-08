Are you a lover of high-powered Sativas and a solid buzz? Straw Brulee keeps the day going well into the night. Keeping you focused, determined and crossing off your to-do list! Enjoy this fruity flower with hints of sweet and sour followed by the smell of kush on the exhale.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.