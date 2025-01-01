About this product
40% Indica, 60% Sativa
Cherry Cream Vanilla Spice
Description
Baked Alaska is a limited-edition strain from our Timeless Azul Solventless Live Rosin collection. This 60% Sativa and 40% Indica strain is regarded for it’s rich flavor, smoothness, and steady balance that fits into any time of your day. A cross of Northern Lights and Grape Cream Cake F2, this vape delivers a flavor-forward experience built for clear energy and creativity.
Flavor Profile
Our Baked Alaska strain leads with sweet cherries, cream, and soft vanilla spice. Behind the flavor is a smooth experience that keeps your mind sharp and your mood steady. We built this vape to offer balance with flavor, focus, and a feel-good flow you’ll want all day.
Effects
Baked Alaska brings a steady, uplifting vibe. This vape strain is known for boosting focus without feeling heavy. It fits into any part of the day when you want to stay present and productive. You can expect to feel: Clear-minded and calm, mentally alert, and gently uplifted.
Similar Strains
Love the flavor and feel of Baked Alaska? Try these Timeless Vapes strains next:
Guava Tangie – Fruity flavor with creative clarity
Cadillac Rainbows – Bold flavors with a focused edge
Melonade – A fruit-inspired vape with mellow depth
Prominent Terpenes
The flavor and feel of Baked Alaska come from its terpene blend. These compounds shape how the vape tastes, smells, and delivers its vibe.
Limonene – Bright citrus lift
Caryophyllene – Smooth spice and warmth
Pinene – Clean, fresh clarity
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
