Melonade Strain: A Bold Sativa Strain

Melonade is a heavily sativa-dominant strain (90% sativa, 10% indica) that blends Watermelon Zkittlez and Lemon Tree for a bold, citrus-forward flavor and energizing effects. This Timeless Azul Solventless Live Rosin cartridge is crafted from fresh-frozen flower, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. This delivers a pure, potent, and flavorful experience. Using only heat and pressure for extraction, each batch remains true to the plant’s natural profile, ensuring a smooth and terpene-rich vape.



Flavor Profile

Top Notes: Citrus and tropical fruit

Bottom Notes: Earthy spice and sweet melon

Melonade bursts with zesty lemon and juicy melon on the inhale, followed by subtle earthy and spicy notes on the exhale. The smooth, fruit-forward flavor makes this strain a refreshing choice for any time of day.



Effects

Melonade is known for its uplifting, cerebral effects that provide focus, creativity, and motivation. Many users report feeling mentally clear and engaged while enjoying a gentle body calm that relieves tension without a heavy feeling. This strain is a go-to for those looking for a functional, mood-boosting vape that keeps them energized and alert. Whether you're tackling creative projects or need an afternoon pick-me-up, Melonade delivers a balanced, long-lasting high.



Similar Strains

If you enjoy Melonade, you might also like these Timeless Vapes strains, which share similar flavors or effects:

Lemon Faderade – A citrus-heavy hybrid that delivers a bright, refreshing flavor with a smooth, energizing high. If you love Melonade’s lemon-forward profile, Lemon Faderade offers a similarly zesty experience.

Melon Grab – This strain shares the sweet melon notes of Melonade while leaning more into deep relaxation. It’s a great choice for those who enjoy fruity flavors but prefer a calmer, unwinding effect.

Papayahuasca – For those who love tropical flavors, Papayahuasca brings together sweet papaya, citrus, and pine. While Melonade keeps you energized, this strain leans into full-body relaxation with a bold, juicy flavor.

NOIR Orange Crush – If the citrus notes of Melonade are your favorite part, NOIR Orange Crush delivers an even more intense orange-forward flavor with a touch of spice, making it a great companion vape for citrus lovers.



Prominent Terpenes

Limonene – Boosts the bright, citrus flavor

Myrcene – Adds a mellow, calming effect

Caryophyllene – Introduces a hint of spice

Pinene – Keeps the high clear and uplifting

Linalool – Softens the profile with subtle floral notes





