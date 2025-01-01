About this product
Melonade Strain: A Bold Sativa Strain
Melonade is a heavily sativa-dominant strain (90% sativa, 10% indica) that blends Watermelon Zkittlez and Lemon Tree for a bold, citrus-forward flavor and energizing effects. This Timeless Azul Solventless Live Rosin cartridge is crafted from fresh-frozen flower, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. This delivers a pure, potent, and flavorful experience. Using only heat and pressure for extraction, each batch remains true to the plant’s natural profile, ensuring a smooth and terpene-rich vape.
Flavor Profile
Top Notes: Citrus and tropical fruit
Bottom Notes: Earthy spice and sweet melon
Melonade bursts with zesty lemon and juicy melon on the inhale, followed by subtle earthy and spicy notes on the exhale. The smooth, fruit-forward flavor makes this strain a refreshing choice for any time of day.
Effects
Melonade is known for its uplifting, cerebral effects that provide focus, creativity, and motivation. Many users report feeling mentally clear and engaged while enjoying a gentle body calm that relieves tension without a heavy feeling. This strain is a go-to for those looking for a functional, mood-boosting vape that keeps them energized and alert. Whether you're tackling creative projects or need an afternoon pick-me-up, Melonade delivers a balanced, long-lasting high.
Similar Strains
If you enjoy Melonade, you might also like these Timeless Vapes strains, which share similar flavors or effects:
Lemon Faderade – A citrus-heavy hybrid that delivers a bright, refreshing flavor with a smooth, energizing high. If you love Melonade’s lemon-forward profile, Lemon Faderade offers a similarly zesty experience.
Melon Grab – This strain shares the sweet melon notes of Melonade while leaning more into deep relaxation. It’s a great choice for those who enjoy fruity flavors but prefer a calmer, unwinding effect.
Papayahuasca – For those who love tropical flavors, Papayahuasca brings together sweet papaya, citrus, and pine. While Melonade keeps you energized, this strain leans into full-body relaxation with a bold, juicy flavor.
NOIR Orange Crush – If the citrus notes of Melonade are your favorite part, NOIR Orange Crush delivers an even more intense orange-forward flavor with a touch of spice, making it a great companion vape for citrus lovers.
Prominent Terpenes
Limonene – Boosts the bright, citrus flavor
Myrcene – Adds a mellow, calming effect
Caryophyllene – Introduces a hint of spice
Pinene – Keeps the high clear and uplifting
Linalool – Softens the profile with subtle floral notes
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
