Azul Sherbacio 500mg Vape Cartridge
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.
