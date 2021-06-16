Timeless Vapes
Biscotti 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Biscotti is a heavy-hitting Indica that promotes relaxation and stress relief without being overly sedative. It is aromatic with peppery Caryophyllene, herbal myrcene, and hoppy Humulene with flavors reminiscent of snickerdoodle cookies!
Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
17% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!