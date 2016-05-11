Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes

Cherry Limeade 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

This unique Timeless Vapes blend tastes just like your favorite Cherry Limeade slushie! Enjoy the fresh taste of summer while chilling out with Timeless. This flavor is a great option when you’re looking for a happy, uplifting experience to aid in relieving pain and anxiety.

Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Limonene

Cherry Limeade effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
13% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!