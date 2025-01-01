About this product
50% Indica, 50% Sativa
Top Notes - Sour Tropical Fruits
Bottom Notes - Berries and Gas
FPOG Strain: A Fruity and Potent Hybrid
FPOG, short for Fruity Pebbles OG, is a hybrid strain that blends 50% indica and 50% sativa. This limited-time strain quickly became a favorite among cannabis lovers. Our Timeless Vapes FPOG strain captures the essence of its tropical and berry-rich flavor, delivering a smooth, balanced experience. This hybrid pulls from a legendary lineage, including Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien. It’s known for its euphoric and body-relaxing effects, making it perfect for kicking back without feeling too heavy.
Flavor Profile
Top Notes: Sour tropical fruits
Bottom Notes: Berries and gas
FPOG is all about flavor. Every inhale delivers a bold burst of tropical fruit, followed by sweet berry undertones. The exhale brings a touch of gas, adding depth to the flavor profile. This strain is ideal for those who enjoy fruity flavors.
Effects
FPOG offers a well-rounded high that blends mental clarity with body relaxation. Users often describe the initial effects as uplifting and euphoric, making it great for unwinding after a long day. Over time, the effects may melt into a soothing body buzz, helping to relieve tension while keeping the mind clear. This strain is a go-to for those looking for a balanced vape that won’t leave them feeling couch-locked but still provides a deep sense of calm.
Prominent Terpenes
Limonene – Enhances citrusy, tropical flavor
Caryophyllene – Adds a touch of spice and depth
Linalool – Brings out floral and calming notes
Humulene – Provides earthy, herbal undertones
Myrcene – Boosts relaxation and full-body effects
Pinene – Adds a hint of fresh pine
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
