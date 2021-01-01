Timeless Vapes
Forbidden Fruit 1g
About this product
Take a bite out of Forbidden Fruit. This Timeless blend of Cherry Pie and Tangie tastes just like a tropical vacation in a cartridge. Forbidden Fruit is an excellent soothing option without being too overpowering. Enjoy a relaxed, uplifted, and euphoric effect with a hint of mango.
Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool
Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!