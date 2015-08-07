Timeless Vapes
Noir Lemon Alien Dawg 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Lemon Alien Dawg | 50% Indica, 50% Sativa
Top Notes: Sweet Lemon & Fuel
Bottom Notes: Earthy, Sour Spice
Flavor Notes: Sweet Lemon & Fuel with Earthy, Sour Spice.
Lemon Alien Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
