Step into the vibrant world of Ashley Macias, where the roots of creativity run deep. From Laguna Niguel to the sun-soaked landscapes of Arizona, Ashley infuses her artwork with the essence of her surroundings.
Macias has spent time refining her distinctive style in Downtown Phoenix, where several of her murals can be found. Her art is an exploration of the psyche and is a gateway to deeper contemplation – drawing inspiration from the core of humanity and the interconnectedness of all living things. Look closely, and you’ll notice that eyes are a recurring element in her artwork. The eyes are portals to introspection, inviting viewers to explore the depths of emotion that are weaved into her artwork.
We took special consideration to keep your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. This unique case is specifically made to fit the Timeless Vapes TV6 battery when attached to any of our 1000mg C-Cell cartridges. With our batteries, there are no buttons to push or settings to adjust. You’ll know that the breath-activated unit is working when the light on the end is illuminated. If the light begins to flash, it’s time to recharge the battery. The Timeless TV6 charger fits easily into any USB power adapter (included).
Limited Edition Ashley Macias Flip Case & Battery Combo 1000mg
Macias has spent time refining her distinctive style in Downtown Phoenix, where several of her murals can be found. Her art is an exploration of the psyche and is a gateway to deeper contemplation – drawing inspiration from the core of humanity and the interconnectedness of all living things. Look closely, and you’ll notice that eyes are a recurring element in her artwork. The eyes are portals to introspection, inviting viewers to explore the depths of emotion that are weaved into her artwork.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
