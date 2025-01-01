About this product
Tato Caraveos’ vibrant artwork breathes life to downtown Phoenix, where the cityscape has become his canvas. Since his earliest days, art has been a comforting companion. Today, his colorful murals adorn his community; a testament to his enduring passion and talent.
We took special consideration to keep your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. This unique case is specifically made to fit the Timeless Vapes TV6 battery when attached to any of our 1000mg C-Cell cartridges. With our batteries, there are no buttons to push or settings to adjust. You’ll know that the breath-activated unit is working when the light on the end is illuminated. If the light begins to flash, it’s time to recharge the battery. The Timeless TV6 charger fits easily into any USB power adapter (included).
Limited Edition Tato Caraveo Flip Case & Battery Combo 1000mg
Timeless VapesVape pens
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
