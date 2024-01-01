About this product
Valentina Vargas, a artist behind our latest Artist Legacy Collaboration. Valentina is from Santa Rosa, California, where she’s been cultivating her creative spirit since childhood. Her favorite mediums to work with are permanent markers, ballpoint pens, and led pencils. She has the remarkable ability to transform simple, accessible materials into art that comes to life. Within her creations are layers of symbolism; enriching her art with deep, personal meaning that resonates with viewers. Whether exploring beautiful or dark themes, her work is a reflection of the things that have shaped her as an individual. From societal constructs, to personal life experiences – Valentina invites her audience to find a piece of themselves within her art.
We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. This unique case is specifically made to fit the Timeless Vapes TV6 battery when attached to any of our 1000mg C-Cell cartridges. The plastic case is 5 inches by 1 inch at it’s widest. Just slide your Timeless Vapes pen into the case and prepare to Taste the Terps.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
