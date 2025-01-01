About this product
50% Indica, 50% Sativa
Top Notes - Lime and Skunk
Bottom Notes - Pine and Earth
Description
707 Headband is a blend of Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush into a potent hybrid. This balanced strain delivers a 50/50 indica-sativa experience, crafted into a Timeless vape cartridge for maximum flavor and smoothness. 707 Headband is designed to provide a strong and balanced high that offers calming effects and a creative boost. The unique flavor profile and smooth effects make this strain a must-try for those looking for a well-rounded experience.
Flavor Profile
707 Headband offers a vibrant flavor that stands out from the first inhale. Top notes of lime and gas burst forward, creating a bold opening. These are complemented by bottom notes of pine and earth, grounding the flavor with a natural finish that keeps you coming back for more. The layered taste showcases the complexity of this classic strain in a sleek vape format. This strain is an ideal choice for those who want full-bodied flavor notes.
Effects
The 707 Headband strain offers versatile effects that balance full-body relaxation with a clear, creative headspace. This vape cartridge delivers effects that keep you calm yet inspired, ideal for daytime or evening sessions when you want to stay engaged but feel at ease.
You may experience a wave of euphoria followed by a gentle physical calm that doesn't make you feel overly tired, making it perfect for reducing tension or sparking creativity. With its hybrid nature, this strain is a great all-around choice in your vape collection when you want both mind and body effects in one smooth cartridge.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene: Brings earthy, herbal undertones and supports full-body relaxation
Limonene: Adds bright citrus layers and mood-lifting effects
Caryophyllene: Provides spicy notes and enhances calming sensations
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
