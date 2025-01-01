About this product
80% Indica, 20% Sativa
Top Notes - Berry and Citrus
Bottom Notes - Grape and Lime
Description
9 Pound Hammer: A Heavy-Hitting Indica
9 Pound Hammer is an indica-dominant strain (80% indica, 20% sativa). A cross between Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper, this strain is known for its bold flavors, powerful effects, and award-winning reputation. 9 Pound Hammer is a great strain choice for winding down at the end of the day.
Flavor Profile
Top Notes: Berry and citrus
Bottom Notes: Grape and lime
9 Pound Hammer delivers a bold combination of fruity and citrus flavors, blending the sweetness of ripe berries with zesty lime. The exhale carries subtle grape and earthy undertones, making this strain a standout for those who enjoy full-bodied flavor in their vape.
Effects
This strain lives up to its name, offering a heavy, full-body high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz before melting into deep relaxation. You may notice a soothing body effect that relieves tension and eases stress, leading to an eventual state of restful sleep.
Whether you need to unwind after a long day or want a vape that promotes relaxation, 9 Pound Hammer delivers. Its effects make it an excellent choice for nighttime use, helping with stress relief, relaxation, and overall calmness.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene – Enhances deep relaxation and sedation
Limonene – Adds a bright citrus touch to the flavor
Ocimene – Provides a light herbal, citrus aroma
Terpinolene – Brings fruity and piney notes to the profile
Caryophyllene – Adds a subtle spice and grounding effect
Pinene – Delivers a refreshing pine aroma
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
