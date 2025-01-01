About this product
70% Indica, 30% Sativa
Top Notes - Citrus & Earth
Bottom Notes - Sour Berry
Ace of Spades Strain: Bold Citrus and Berry Flavors
A 70% indica and 30% sativa strain, Ace of Spades brings together Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper for a unique taste experience. Our Ace of Spades strain captures the bright citrus, earthy tones, and sweet berry flavors that define this legendary strain. This strain promotes deep body relaxation and mood-lifting euphoria. Perfect for winding down after a busy day or finding a creative spark, Ace of Spades strain is a strain you’ll want to reach for again and again.
Flavor Profile
Ace of Spades has a layered flavor profile that hits from the very first vape pull. The top notes bring a lively citrus flavor paired with deep earthy undertones. As you exhale, sweet berry flavors come forward, leaving a refreshing aftertaste.
Effects
The first few vape hits of Ace of Spades may lift your mood and spark a wave of creativity. Then the indica dominance takes hold, relaxing the body without completely couch-locking you. Expect an uplifted feeling along with a deep calm that makes it perfect for both daytime relaxation and winding down at night.
Similar Strains
If Ace of Spades is your vibe, you might also like these Timeless Vapes strains:
Skywalker OG Vape Cartridge – Herbal, earthy flavor and deep indica relaxation.
Alien OG Vape Cartridge – Earthy, citrus flavor with a powerful euphoric uplift.
Prominent Terpenes
The vivid flavor and effects of Ace of Spades come from a strong terpene profile:
Limonene: Provides the sharp citrus flavor and mood-lifting aroma.
Beta-Caryophyllene: Adds earthy, spicy notes while promoting relaxation.
Humulene: Contributes a subtle hop-like flavor and supports calm, peaceful effects.
The combination of these terpenes ensures that the flavor stays rich and satisfying throughout the life of the cartridge, making every vape session a flavorful experience.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
